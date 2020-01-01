search
MADAGASCAR

November/December 2020

ATW Madagascar Rock ArtMADAGASCAR:  Unique rock art in a remote part of western Madagascar is baffling experts. The black charcoal drawings, which were found in Andriamamelo Cave, depict anthropomorphic and zoomorphic figures, including the now extinct megafaunal sloth lemur, in ceremonial and hunting scenes. At this point, archaeologists are unsure how old the petroglyphs are. One theory holds that they may have been created more than 2,000 years ago, based on some of the compositions’ similarities to Ptolemaic Egyptian motifs, including constellations.

