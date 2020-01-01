search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

NEW ZEALAND

November/December 2020

ATW New Zealand OlivesNEW ZEALAND:  Demolition of 43 buildings in Invercargill is providing a fascinating glimpse of what the city’s downtown area looked like in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Newly uncovered remains represent a variety of businesses once located there, including banks, restaurants, a soda and cordial manufacturing company, a newspaper office, and other merchants. As many as 14 wells once used for rubbish disposal were found filled with a wealth of contemporaneous, and sometimes unusual, material, such as a sealed bottle of olives.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Alcohol Through the Ages

Letter from Israel

Digs & Discoveries

Our Coastal Origins

Off the Grid

A Day by the Rhone

Painful Past

Miniature Masterpieces

Precision Instruments

Ship of Plenty

A Tale of Two Pipes

To Reach the Gods

Bronze Age Keepsakes

Honoring the Dead

Paleolithic Bedtime

Laurens' Last Stand

Piggy Playthings

What's in a Norse Name?

Around the World

Poison projectiles, Cortés’ Mexico City abode, Peruvian pelican fertilizer, and solving a Crusader mystery

Artifact

Turning over an old leaf

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America