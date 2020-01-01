search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Artifact

By JARRETT A. LOBELL

November/December 2020

Artifact England Medieval Book of Hours Page

What is it?
Illuminated manuscript

Culture
Medieval European

Date
15th century

Material
Parchment

Found
Oxborough, England

Dimensions
5.6 inches wide by 5.9 inches long
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

From the mid-fifteenth to the mid-sixteenth century, the Bedingfelds were a wealthy, prominent family with a splendid country house called Oxburgh Hall in Oxborough, Norfolk, and substantial influence in England’s royal court. Their station was only enhanced when Mary I (r. 1553–1558) became queen—like their new monarch, the Bedingfelds were devout Catholics. In addition to public worship in the parish church, family members would also have worshipped in private, using such accompaniments as a Book of Hours filled with prayer cycles, many of which were dedicated to the Virgin Mary. Other prayers were dedicated to remembrance of the dead.

 

Artifact Oxborough MapThis page, likely from a Book of Hours, was fortuitously discovered among rubble in the eaves during restoration of Oxburgh’s roof. It displays Psalm 39 from the Latin Bible. “This single page represents the family’s approach to devotional practice,” says National Trust curator Anna Forrest. “The vibrant illuminated initials in azurite blue and gold leaf in place of the more standard blue and red indicates that the book must have been quite expensive, and thus also represents the family’s wealth and prestige. Books of Hours were very important in the later Middle Ages and were often handed down through families.”

 

The Bedingfelds’ financial state and political standing were both threatened when Elizabeth I became queen in 1558. Unlike Mary, Elizabeth was a Protestant, and the Bedingfelds refused to abide by the Act of Uniformity, which outlawed Mass. “From that point on, they were recusants whose refusal to attend the services of the Church of England was a statutory offense,” explains Forrest. The family would have been forced to shelter at Oxburgh and worship in secret, perhaps using the Book of Hours to which this page belonged.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Alcohol Through the Ages

Letter from Israel

Digs & Discoveries

Our Coastal Origins

Off the Grid

A Day by the Rhone

Painful Past

Miniature Masterpieces

Precision Instruments

Ship of Plenty

A Tale of Two Pipes

To Reach the Gods

Bronze Age Keepsakes

Honoring the Dead

Paleolithic Bedtime

Laurens' Last Stand

Piggy Playthings

What's in a Norse Name?

Around the World

Poison projectiles, Cortés’ Mexico City abode, Peruvian pelican fertilizer, and solving a Crusader mystery

Artifact

Turning over an old leaf

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America