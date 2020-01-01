search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Homo Naledi

Rising Star Cave, South Africa, 2015

By JASON URBANUS

January/February 2021

Decade South Africa Homo NalediWhen the strange skeletal remains of more than a dozen early hominins were uncovered in South Africa’s Rising Star cave system, they challenged the story of human origins. The fossils perplexed scholars, as their anatomical features combined modern human and ape-like characteristics. Their shoulders and curved fingers were adapted to climbing trees, but their long, slender legs and foot shape suggested that these hominins walked on two feet. Their skulls were similar to those of modern humans, but their brain cavities were less than half the size. University of Witwatersrand paleoanthropologist Lee Berger and colleagues determined that the bones represent a previously unknown human species, now called Homo naledi. Recent dating of the bones indicates that Homo naledi lived around 230,000 to 330,000 years ago, almost a million and a half years later than initial estimates. This means that the species was not only a distant cousin of modern humans, but also a neighbor living at the same time. “It’s remarkable,” says Berger. “Until naledi, we thought modern humans were alone in Africa at this time.”


Neanderthal Genome
Vindija Cave, Croatia, 2010
Neolithic City of Shimao
Shaanxi Province, China, 2011
Child and Llama Sacrifice
Huanchaquito–Las Llamas, Peru, 2012
The Grave of Richard III
Leicester, England, 2012
The Wrecks of Erebus and Terror
Arctic Circle, Canada, 2014
Homo Naledi
Rising Star Cave, South Africa, 2015
Laser Scanning
Angkor, Cambodia, 2015
Grave of the “Griffin Warrior”
Pylos, Greece, 2015
Mummification Workshop
Saqqara, Egypt, 2018
Regio V Excavations
Pompeii, Italy, 2018

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020

Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade

Letter from Woodhenge

Digs & Discoveries

Reading, Writing, and Algorithms

Face Off

Formatting Bronze Age Tablets

Cat's Eye View

The Bone Collector

Who Is That Masked God?

Persian Steel

Head Space

Offerings at Sea

Bathing With the Toad Goddess

Off the Grid

Around the World

Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke

Artifact

Praying inside the box

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America