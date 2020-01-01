search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Grave of the “Griffin Warrior”

Pylos, Greece, 2015

By JASON URBANUS

January/February 2021

Decade Greece Pylos Combat AgateOne of the greatest archaeological discoveries in Greece over the past 50 years was made at Pylos by University of Cincinnati archaeologists Jack Davis and Sharon Stocker. The grave of the “Griffin Warrior” held the remains of a powerful man who died around 1450 B.C. and was buried alongside 1,500 precious objects, including silver cups, bronze weapons, ivory combs, and gold rings. “The more we study the assemblage, the more amazed we are by how rare and exotic this unique group of artifacts is,” say Davis and Stocker. The most exquisite artifact is one of the smallest: a 1.4-inch-long carved almond-shaped agate sealstone depicting three warriors. Davis and Stocker believe the gem was made on Crete. “Our understanding of the closeness of the relationship between Pylos and the Minoans of Crete has grown,” they say. “As we look more closely at certain artifacts, particularly the sealstones, we realize that they were likely produced by Minoan craftsmen and display typical Minoan iconography. Other artifacts in the grave, however, are very mainland in their appearance.” To read more about the Griffin Warrior's grave, go to “World of the Griffin Warrior.”


Neanderthal Genome
Vindija Cave, Croatia, 2010
Neolithic City of Shimao
Shaanxi Province, China, 2011
Child and Llama Sacrifice
Huanchaquito–Las Llamas, Peru, 2012
The Grave of Richard III
Leicester, England, 2012
The Wrecks of Erebus and Terror
Arctic Circle, Canada, 2014
Homo Naledi
Rising Star Cave, South Africa, 2015
Laser Scanning
Angkor, Cambodia, 2015
Grave of the “Griffin Warrior”
Pylos, Greece, 2015
Mummification Workshop
Saqqara, Egypt, 2018
Regio V Excavations
Pompeii, Italy, 2018

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020

Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade

Letter from Woodhenge

Digs & Discoveries

Reading, Writing, and Algorithms

Face Off

Formatting Bronze Age Tablets

Cat's Eye View

The Bone Collector

Who Is That Masked God?

Persian Steel

Head Space

Offerings at Sea

Bathing With the Toad Goddess

Off the Grid

Around the World

Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke

Artifact

Praying inside the box

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America