CANADA

January/February 2021

ATW Canada REDOCANADA: Domesticated dogs have played an integral role in Indigenous life for thousands of years, used for transportation, hunting, and protection. First Nations archaeological sites throughout the Pacific Northwest in particular contain plentiful remains of a special type of woolly dog. These small canines were prized for their coats, which were sheared like sheep pelts. The wool was then used to create blankets, garments, and belts. The dogs are believed to have gone extinct after European-made textiles became widely available.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020

Letter from Woodhenge

Digs & Discoveries

Reading, Writing, and Algorithms

Face Off

Formatting Bronze Age Tablets

Cat's Eye View

The Bone Collector

Who Is That Masked God?

Persian Steel

Head Space

Offerings at Sea

Bathing With the Toad Goddess

Off the Grid

Around the World

Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke

Artifact

Praying inside the box

Recent Issues


