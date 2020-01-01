January/February 2021

CANADA: Domesticated dogs have played an integral role in Indigenous life for thousands of years, used for transportation, hunting, and protection. First Nations archaeological sites throughout the Pacific Northwest in particular contain plentiful remains of a special type of woolly dog. These small canines were prized for their coats, which were sheared like sheep pelts. The wool was then used to create blankets, garments, and belts. The dogs are believed to have gone extinct after European-made textiles became widely available.