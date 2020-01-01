search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

GUATEMALA

January/February 2021

ATW GuatemalaGUATEMALA: Some 2,000 years ago, the Maya inhabitants of Tikal struggled to consistently access clean drinking water. To solve this problem, they created an ingenious water purification system using the minerals quartz and zeolite. It is the oldest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere. The minerals were obtained from a source 18 miles away and brought to the Corriental Reservoir outside the city, where they were used to filter out harmful microbes, heavy metals, and other toxins.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020

Letter from Woodhenge

Digs & Discoveries

Reading, Writing, and Algorithms

Face Off

Formatting Bronze Age Tablets

Cat's Eye View

The Bone Collector

Who Is That Masked God?

Persian Steel

Head Space

Offerings at Sea

Bathing With the Toad Goddess

Off the Grid

Around the World

Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke

Artifact

Praying inside the box

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America