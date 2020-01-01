search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

CARIBBEAN

January/February 2021

ATW CarribbeanCARIBBEAN: For decades it was believed that the Caribbean islands were settled in a stepping-stone fashion by Amerindians migrating from South America. After reviewing 2,500 radiocarbon dates from 55 islands, researchers are now telling a different story. While Trinidad, the closest island to South America, was the first to be settled, 7,000 years ago, humans didn’t simply jump to the next island. Instead, they rode currents north across open sea to Puerto Rico, Cuba, and Hispaniola, before journeying back southward thousands of years later via a chain of smaller islands.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020

Letter from Woodhenge

Digs & Discoveries

Reading, Writing, and Algorithms

Face Off

Formatting Bronze Age Tablets

Cat's Eye View

The Bone Collector

Who Is That Masked God?

Persian Steel

Head Space

Offerings at Sea

Bathing With the Toad Goddess

Off the Grid

Around the World

Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke

Artifact

Praying inside the box

