A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
NORWAY
January/February 2021
NORWAY: Prior to the construction of a housing development near Ørsta, archaeologists uncovered traces of a Viking-era temple dating to the 8th century. This “god house,” where deities such as Odin, Thor, and Freya were worshipped, is the first of its kind ever found in Norway, although examples are known from Sweden and Denmark. The building, which originally measured 45 feet long and 40 feet tall including its central tower, would have been the focus of rituals and sacrifices, particularly during the winter and summer solstices.
Advertisement
Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke
Praying inside the box
Advertisement
Advertisement