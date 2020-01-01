January/February 2021

IRAQ: A stone pillar bearing an ancient Greek inscription was unearthed in the hills of Iraqi Kurdistan west of the city of Duhok. This territory became part of the Hellenistic world after Alexander the Great defeated the Persian army of Darius III at the nearby Battle of Gaugamela in 331 B.C. The 4-line inscription makes reference to Demetrius I, who reigned over the Seleucid Empire, which ruled the area from 161 to 150 B.C.