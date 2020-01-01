A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
INDIA
January/February 2021
INDIA: One of the keys to sustaining the flourishing civilizations of the Indus Valley may have been the development of dairy production. Isotope analysis of lipid residues from ceramic vessels found at the site of Kotada Bhadli indicates that around 2500 B.C., dairy products were common there. This is the earliest such evidence known in India. Milk and cheese from domesticated cattle and water buffalo would have been a major component of the local diet, and any surplus could have been traded with other settlements.
