A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
RUSSIA
January/February 2021
RUSSIA: The 2,500-year-old tomb of a Scythian warrior couple was uncovered in Siberia’s Khakassia region. The man and woman, who were members of the Tagar culture, were both buried with bronze weapons, including daggers and axes. While long-range arms such as bows and arrows are common in female Tagarian graves, this woman’s assemblage of hand-to-hand combat weapons is unusual and may attest to her fighting prowess. The couple was interred with an elderly woman—perhaps a servant—and an infant.
