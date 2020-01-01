January/February 2021

JAPAN: Infrared cameras have captured hidden Buddhist paintings obscured beneath centuries of soot on columns at the Saimyoji Temple, 40 miles northeast of Kyoto. The images of 8 religious icons, which are impossible to see with the naked eye, can be viewed in detail using the imaging technology. Based on the compositions’ style, researchers believe they may date to the later Asuka period (A.D. 492–710).