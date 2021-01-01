search
IDAHO

March/April 2021

MA21 ATW IdahoIDAHO: Researchers are retracing the precise route of the historic Three Blaze Trail, a 50-mile pathway used by miners during an early 20th-century gold rush. The track was made through rugged terrain in 1902 to bring prospectors to Thunder Mountain, where gold had been discovered, but much of its course has been lost or obscured over the past century. The route was named for the three ax marks trailblazers notched into trees to guide travelers along the way. Some of these marks are still visible.

