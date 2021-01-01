search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

MEXICO

March/April 2021

MA21 ATW MexicoMEXICO: It is well known that ancient Mesoamericans used tobacco for religious, social, and medicinal purposes. A new study shows that they occasionally added other plants to the mix to enhance the smoker’s experience during ceremonies. Analysis of residue found in 1,000-year-old miniature ceramic flasks from Maya sites on the Yucatan Peninsula has for the first time detected traces of Mexican marigold, which has psychoactive properties.

