A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
MEXICO
March/April 2021
MEXICO: It is well known that ancient Mesoamericans used tobacco for religious, social, and medicinal purposes. A new study shows that they occasionally added other plants to the mix to enhance the smoker’s experience during ceremonies. Analysis of residue found in 1,000-year-old miniature ceramic flasks from Maya sites on the Yucatan Peninsula has for the first time detected traces of Mexican marigold, which has psychoactive properties.
Neanderthal burial practices, Mexican marigold, Levantine bananas, and defending a Phoenician colony
Ancient athletic accoutrements
