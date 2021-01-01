search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

BRAZIL

March/April 2021

MA21 ATW BrazilBRAZIL: Laser scanning technology successfully peered through the Amazon rain forest’s thick canopy to reveal the footprint of a complex network of ancient villages in southeastern Brazil. Dwellings in these little-known settlements, which date to between A.D. 1300 and 1700, were built atop raised mounds of earth arranged in a circular pattern around a central plaza, perhaps as a representation of the cosmos. The scans also highlight how these villages were connected via an organized system of roads.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

The Amazing True Story of Nathan Harrison

Letter from Chihuahua

Digs & Discoveries

An Enduring Design

The Mummies Return

A Dutiful Roman Soldier

In Full Plume

Joust Like a King

Temple of Heaven

Lady Killer

More Vesuvius Victims

Flower Child

Tyrrhenian Traders

Off the Grid

Around the World

Neanderthal burial practices, Mexican marigold, Levantine bananas, and defending a Phoenician colony

Artifact

Ancient athletic accoutrements

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America