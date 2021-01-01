March/April 2021

BRAZIL: Laser scanning technology successfully peered through the Amazon rain forest’s thick canopy to reveal the footprint of a complex network of ancient villages in southeastern Brazil. Dwellings in these little-known settlements, which date to between A.D. 1300 and 1700, were built atop raised mounds of earth arranged in a circular pattern around a central plaza, perhaps as a representation of the cosmos. The scans also highlight how these villages were connected via an organized system of roads.