FRANCE

March/April 2021

MA21 ATW FranceFRANCE: For more than a century, scholars have debated whether Neanderthals buried their dead as Homo sapiens do. New research supports the argument that our species is, in fact, not alone in this behavior. Reexamination of Neanderthal bones first discovered at the La Ferrassie rock shelter in the 1970s suggests that the Neanderthal remains were purposefully buried. The bones belonged to a 2-year-old child who was carefully laid to rest in a shallow grave around 41,000 years ago.

