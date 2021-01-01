March/April 2021

SPAIN: The Phoenicians, who hailed from modern-day Lebanon, were among the greatest seafarers of their time, capable of sailing great distances. When they settled in Iberia, they appear to have been wary of their new neighbors. To take precautions, they dug an enormous moat around their colony at Cabezo Pequeño del Estaño, which they established in the 8th or 9th century B.C. Reaching a depth of almost 10 feet and 26 feet across, this defensive feature would have been daunting to potential attackers.