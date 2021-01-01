March/April 2021

ISRAEL: Experts were stunned to find evidence that Bronze Age inhabitants of Tel Megiddo and Tel Erani had access to exotic foodstuffs from the Far East. Trace amounts of turmeric, soybeans, and bananas were detected in the dental plaque of people who lived in the Levant 3,700 years ago. This is the earliest evidence of these products found outside southern Asia and demonstrates that trade routes between Asia and the Mediterranean date back centuries earlier than previously thought.