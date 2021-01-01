search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

CHINA

March/April 2021

MA21 ATW ChinaCHINA: A stone vessel found in a funerary complex in the city of Luoyang has finally provided clues as to who was buried there. After working at the site for 3 years, archaeologists were still unsure when and for whom the tomb had been constructed. The newly uncovered vessel is inscribed with a date confirming that the mausoleum was built for the emperor Liu Zhi, who ruled between A.D. 146 and 168. This was a tumultuous time in Chinese history, and Zhi gained a notorious reputation for violence and bloodshed.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

The Amazing True Story of Nathan Harrison

Letter from Chihuahua

Digs & Discoveries

An Enduring Design

The Mummies Return

A Dutiful Roman Soldier

In Full Plume

Joust Like a King

Temple of Heaven

Lady Killer

More Vesuvius Victims

Flower Child

Tyrrhenian Traders

Off the Grid

Around the World

Neanderthal burial practices, Mexican marigold, Levantine bananas, and defending a Phoenician colony

Artifact

Ancient athletic accoutrements

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America