search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

SOUTH KOREA

March/April 2021

MA21 ATW South KoreaSOUTH KOREA: A richly adorned 5th-century A.D. burial of a young woman was located at the site of Jjoksaem, near Gyeongju. Judging from her grave goods, the woman was probably a member of the royal family of the Silla Kingdom. She was interred with a gilt-bronze crown, gold pendants, and dozens of gold and silver beads, bracelets, and rings. She was also buried with hundreds of small black and white pebbles used in the game of baduk, which is still played today and is more widely known as Go.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

The Amazing True Story of Nathan Harrison

Letter from Chihuahua

Digs & Discoveries

An Enduring Design

The Mummies Return

A Dutiful Roman Soldier

In Full Plume

Joust Like a King

Temple of Heaven

Lady Killer

More Vesuvius Victims

Flower Child

Tyrrhenian Traders

Off the Grid

Around the World

Neanderthal burial practices, Mexican marigold, Levantine bananas, and defending a Phoenician colony

Artifact

Ancient athletic accoutrements

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America