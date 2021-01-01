search
ALASKA

May/June 2021

MJ21 ATW AlaskaALASKA: The largest archaeological geophysical survey ever undertaken in Alaska confirmed the location of a storied Tlingit fort in Sitka that was attacked by Russian forces in 1804. The Tlingit people initially withstood the onslaught, but were forced to abandon the wooden stronghold when their gunpowder supply ran low. Only after they took the fort were the Russians able to establish a colony there, which they maintained until 1867, when they sold their Alaskan possessions to the United States.

Chumash currency, resisting the Russians in Alaska, conversing with Osiris, and an Aztec golden eagle

