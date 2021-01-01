search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

MEXICO

May/June 2021

MJ21 ATW MexicoMEXICO: A relief depicting a golden eagle emerged from excavations near the base of the Templo Mayor in the ancient Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan. The ornate 15th-century carving once decorated the floor of a plaza below the city’s most important religious structure, which was dedicated to the worship of the gods Huitzilopochtli and Tlaloc. For the Aztecs, golden eagles were sacred creatures that had a particularly close association with Huitzilopochtli, the god of the sun and war.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Ancient Tax Time

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

You Are How You Cook

After the Fall

Consider the Craniums

Ship of Ivory

Money Talks

Heads of the Family

Mistaken Identity

Beast Masters

Swan Songs

A Welsh Ancestor

Artemis, Apollo, and Friends

A Twin Burial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Chumash currency, resisting the Russians in Alaska, conversing with Osiris, and an Aztec golden eagle

Artifact

In tune with the times

Recent Issues


