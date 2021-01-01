search
BRAZIL

May/June 2021

MJ21 ATW Brazil FLIPPEDBRAZIL: Experts have long underestimated how important sharks were to the precolonial Indigenous communities of coastal Brazil. It was once thought that shark remains found at some archaeological sites were serendipitously sourced from beached or wounded animals. However, new research on Santa Catarina Island indicates that earlier than the 16th century, coastal groups were skilled shark hunters, actively fishing a variety of species. Shark meat was a major part of the local diet, while shark teeth were fashioned into cutting tools, weapons, and arrowheads.

