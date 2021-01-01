search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

ITALY

May/June 2021

MJ21 ATW ItalyITALY: It is no surprise that the Roman emperor Hadrian dined in style, especially at his sprawling 200-acre villa outside Rome, which he built in the 2nd century A.D. A luxurious dining room was recently uncovered within the 30-building complex. The excavators believe that the emperor and his wife ate breakfast in the space, lounging on a raised marble platform that hovered above a pool of water. This breakfast niche was surrounded by fountains and offered views of the lush gardens outside.

