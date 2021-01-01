search
POLAND

May/June 2021

MJ21 ATW PolandPOLAND: After a lengthy search, Polish authorities have found the remains of 7 nuns who were murdered by Soviet soldiers near the end of World War II, after the Red Army drove the Nazis out of Poland. The nuns died particularly violent deaths in Orneta, Olsztyn, and Gdansk while defending themselves and the hospitalized patients they cared for. The nuns’ graves were identified by religious objects found in them, including rosaries, crucifixes, and medals of Saint Catherine of Alexandria, to whose order they belonged.

