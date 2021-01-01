search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

NEW ZEALAND

May/June 2021

MJ21 ATW NZNEW ZEALAND: Radiocarbon dating of ancient kauri trees preserved in the wetlands of Ngawha helped pinpoint the date of the mysterious Laschamp excursion, when the earth’s magnetic north and south poles temporarily swapped position 42,000 years ago. Researchers propose that this phenomenon led to drastic changes in climate and an increase in solar and cosmic radiation. They theorize that this may have led people to create more rock art as they increasingly sought protection in caves.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Ancient Tax Time

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

You Are How You Cook

After the Fall

Consider the Craniums

Ship of Ivory

Money Talks

Heads of the Family

Mistaken Identity

Beast Masters

Swan Songs

A Welsh Ancestor

Artemis, Apollo, and Friends

A Twin Burial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Chumash currency, resisting the Russians in Alaska, conversing with Osiris, and an Aztec golden eagle

Artifact

In tune with the times

Recent Issues


