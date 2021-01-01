A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
WASHINGTON
July/August 2021
WASHINGTON: Salmon is an excellent source of lean protein, but eating too much of it isn’t healthy. It has long been thought that Indigenous populations of the Pacific Northwest ate an almost exclusively salmon-based diet yet were somehow unaffected by “salmon starvation,” a toxic condition caused by an overly protein-intensive diet. A new study suggests that Native communities were well aware of these nutritional pitfalls and relied on trade, hunting, and agriculture to supplement their diet with acorns, root crops, and fatty marine mammals.
Ancient Australian multi-tools, Africa’s oldest house, Neanderthal hygiene, and Viking warrior bedding
All wonders great and small
