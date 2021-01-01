July/August 2021

WASHINGTON: Salmon is an excellent source of lean protein, but eating too much of it isn’t healthy. It has long been thought that Indigenous populations of the Pacific Northwest ate an almost exclusively salmon-based diet yet were somehow unaffected by “salmon starvation,” a toxic condition caused by an overly protein-intensive diet. A new study suggests that Native communities were well aware of these nutritional pitfalls and relied on trade, hunting, and agriculture to supplement their diet with acorns, root crops, and fatty marine mammals.