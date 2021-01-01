July/August 2021

NEW HAMPSHIRE: As might be expected, archaeologists excavating the privy of a 19th-century house located on the campus of Dartmouth College discovered preserved human waste. What was surprising was that the property’s wealthy owners suffered from parasitic tapeworms, a condition usually afflicting individuals of lower socioeconomic status. The homeowners did, however, have the means to seek a remedy. Among the toilet’s debris were 12 medicinal bottles from a Rhode Island apothecary that marketed a cure for digestive ailments.