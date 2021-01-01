search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

PERU

July/August 2021

JA21 ATW PeruPERU: The culture that inhabited the Supe Valley between 3000 and 2000 B.C. is often considered the first city-building civilization in the Americas, having established urban centers with monumental pyramids and circular plazas. A recent project has determined that the location and orientation of these buildings was influenced by annual astronomical events—especially the moonrise’s southernmost position on the horizon—which coincided with cyclical changes such as the arrival of the rainy season, the beginning of winter, or the start of the planting season.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

The Ugarit Archives

Letter from Alaska

Digs & Discoveries

A Challenging World

The Spider's on the Wall

Mirror, Mirror

Return to Sender

The Copper Standard

Red Carpet Treatment

Buddhist Retreat

Tubman's Training Ground

Anchors Aweigh

In the Anatolian Arena

Lost Egyptian City

Laws of the Land

Bathing at the Bar

Off the Grid

Around the World

Ancient Australian multi-tools, Africa’s oldest house, Neanderthal hygiene, and Viking warrior bedding

Artifact

All wonders great and small

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America