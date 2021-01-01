search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

ENGLAND

July/August 2021

JA21 ATW EnglandENGLAND: Authorities today have technological tools at their disposal to help identify forged documents. Hundreds of years ago, English officials had at least one—sheepskin. Analysis of hundreds of historical legal documents revealed that beginning in the 13th century, sheepskin parchment was overwhelmingly preferred by lawyers to calfskin or goatskin. Because of sheepskin’s high fat content and unique texture, any attempt to erase or change what was written on it left visible blemishes and obvious signs that fraud might have been committed.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

The Ugarit Archives

Letter from Alaska

Digs & Discoveries

A Challenging World

The Spider's on the Wall

Mirror, Mirror

Return to Sender

The Copper Standard

Red Carpet Treatment

Buddhist Retreat

Tubman's Training Ground

Anchors Aweigh

In the Anatolian Arena

Lost Egyptian City

Laws of the Land

Bathing at the Bar

Off the Grid

Around the World

Ancient Australian multi-tools, Africa’s oldest house, Neanderthal hygiene, and Viking warrior bedding

Artifact

All wonders great and small

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America