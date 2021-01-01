July/August 2021

SWEDEN: Excavations over the past two centuries have shown that Viking warriors were often buried with supplies to aid them on their journey to the afterlife: weapons, tools, food, and cooking utensils. Two high-status men entombed at the site of Valsgärde during the 7th century had their voyage eased even further. They were buried with down-stuffed pillows and bedding, the oldest evidence of its kind yet found in Scandinavia. Feathers from a variety of species were used, including ducks, geese, chickens, grouse, and even eagle owls.