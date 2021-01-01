search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

POLAND

July/August 2021

JA21 ATW PolandPOLAND: Good oral hygiene was not invented by modern-day dentists, but rather has been practiced for tens of thousands of years—and not just by Homo sapiens. Enhanced imaging of a 46,000-year-old Neanderthal tooth recovered from Stajnia Cave revealed that the upper premolar had a distinctive groove worn into it. This was likely caused by a thin cylindrical object such as a bone or wooden toothpick that was used repeatedly to clean the area and remove food residue.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

The Ugarit Archives

Letter from Alaska

Digs & Discoveries

A Challenging World

The Spider's on the Wall

Mirror, Mirror

Return to Sender

The Copper Standard

Red Carpet Treatment

Buddhist Retreat

Tubman's Training Ground

Anchors Aweigh

In the Anatolian Arena

Lost Egyptian City

Laws of the Land

Bathing at the Bar

Off the Grid

Around the World

Ancient Australian multi-tools, Africa’s oldest house, Neanderthal hygiene, and Viking warrior bedding

Artifact

All wonders great and small

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America