July/August 2021

NIGERIA: The Nok people of central Nigeria are well known for their terracotta figurines and early ironworking capabilities. They were also perhaps the earliest systematic collectors of honey in West Africa, which they possibly used for nutritional and medicinal purposes. The presence of beeswax was detected in a number of clay pots, some dating to 1500 B.C. The Nok may have used the vessels as hives, to heat waxy honeycombs in order to extract the honey, or to produce honey-based alcoholic beverages.