July/August 2021

SOUTH AFRICA: New dating of sediments from the Kalahari Desert’s Wonderwerk Cave suggests the shelter may be the oldest home ever inhabited by our human ancestors. Researchers believe the cave was occupied as long as 1.8 million years ago—the presence of hominins is indicated by the remains of primitive stone tools. Burned bone and ashes also found at the site may be the earliest known evidence of deliberate use of fire, around a million years ago.