search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

For Eternity

By DANIEL WEISS

September/October 2021

SO21 Digs China Couple BurialSO21 Digs China RingThe remains of a man and woman who were buried in a loving embrace have been unearthed from a cemetery in northern China’s Shanxi Province. The burial dates to the Northern Wei Dynasty (A.D. 386–534) and is the first tomb with a couple embracing to have been discovered in China. According to Qian Wang, an anthropologist at Texas A&M University’s College of Dentistry, the man likely died first and the woman, who was buried wearing a ring on her left ring finger, then sacrificed herself so that they might be interred together. Wang notes that, at the time, the practice of committing suicide for love was featured in a number of popular stories.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

The Pursuit of Wellness

Letter from Scotland

Digs & Discoveries

Viking Fantasy Island

Kaleidoscopic Walls

For Eternity

Maryland's First Fort

Snake Guide

Man of the Moment

Kiwi Colonists

Leisure Seekers

Neanderthal Hearing

Head of State

A Twisted Hoard

Crowning Glory

Herodian Hangout

Off the Grid

Around the World

Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan

Artifact

Putting a finger on fate

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America