A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
MICHIGAN
September/October 2021
MICHIGAN: Flakes from 9,000-year-old obsidian tools were recently recovered from a Paleoindian hunting site that now lies more than 100 feet under Lake Huron. Obsidian, a black volcanic glass, was a prized resource used by members of ancient cultures to make sharp tools. There is no local obsidian source. Researchers traced the origins of the obsidian used in the tools to a quarry in central Oregon, 2,500 miles away. This suggests that an extensive trade network existed toward the end of the last Ice Age.
Advertisement
Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan
Putting a finger on fate
Advertisement
Advertisement