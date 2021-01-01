September/October 2021

GUATEMALA: At its zenith in the 9th century A.D., the Maya city of Tikal had a population of around 60,000. It was a bustling metropolis of buildings, plazas, and roads in the middle of a rain forest. Yet, despite the urban sprawl, lush green spaces were maintained. Analysis of plant DNA found in sediments surrounding reservoirs in the city’s center indicates that even at Tikal’s height, more than 30 different species of plants, trees, and grasses lined the reservoirs’ banks, providing shady, cool urban oases.