September/October 2021

ENGLAND: Renovations of Nottingham Castle revealed the skeletal remains of some rather surprising former residents—3 guenon monkeys. The primates, which are native to central and western Africa, seem to have died of natural causes at a relatively old age. Researchers believe they were kept as pets or as part of a menagerie by a flamboyant socialite named Miss Jane Kirkby, who lived in one of the castle’s apartments from 1791 to 1825. Miss Kirkby was known for her eccentric dinner parties.