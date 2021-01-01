search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

GERMANY

September/October 2021

SO21 ATW Germany REVISEDGERMANY: The grave of a 20-year-old Bronze Age woman buried near Tübingen 2,800 years ago contained only a single artifact—a delicate gold ribbon. This is the oldest piece of gold jewelry ever found in the region. The gold itself may have come from Cornwall, England. Experts believe the woman wore the ribbon in her hair and that its presence indicates she came from a family of high social standing.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

The Pursuit of Wellness

Letter from Scotland

Digs & Discoveries

Viking Fantasy Island

Kaleidoscopic Walls

For Eternity

Maryland's First Fort

Snake Guide

Man of the Moment

Kiwi Colonists

Leisure Seekers

Neanderthal Hearing

Head of State

A Twisted Hoard

Crowning Glory

Herodian Hangout

Off the Grid

Around the World

Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan

Artifact

Putting a finger on fate

Recent Issues


