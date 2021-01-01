A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
GERMANY
September/October 2021
GERMANY: The grave of a 20-year-old Bronze Age woman buried near Tübingen 2,800 years ago contained only a single artifact—a delicate gold ribbon. This is the oldest piece of gold jewelry ever found in the region. The gold itself may have come from Cornwall, England. Experts believe the woman wore the ribbon in her hair and that its presence indicates she came from a family of high social standing.
Advertisement
Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan
Putting a finger on fate
Advertisement
Advertisement