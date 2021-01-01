search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

GABON

September/October 2021

SO21 ATW Gabon REVISEDGABON: The scattered remains of 24 adults and 4 children were found deep within Iroungou Cave, which was used as a burial site in the 14th and 15th centuries A.D. The deceased individuals were lowered down or dropped 80 feet through a narrow opening in the cave’s ceiling. Almost all the adults had undergone a dental procedure in which the upper central and lateral incisors were deliberately removed, giving them a distinctive appearance.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

The Pursuit of Wellness

Letter from Scotland

Digs & Discoveries

Viking Fantasy Island

Kaleidoscopic Walls

For Eternity

Maryland's First Fort

Snake Guide

Man of the Moment

Kiwi Colonists

Leisure Seekers

Neanderthal Hearing

Head of State

A Twisted Hoard

Crowning Glory

Herodian Hangout

Off the Grid

Around the World

Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan

Artifact

Putting a finger on fate

Recent Issues


(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America