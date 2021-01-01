September/October 2021

GABON: The scattered remains of 24 adults and 4 children were found deep within Iroungou Cave, which was used as a burial site in the 14th and 15th centuries A.D. The deceased individuals were lowered down or dropped 80 feet through a narrow opening in the cave’s ceiling. Almost all the adults had undergone a dental procedure in which the upper central and lateral incisors were deliberately removed, giving them a distinctive appearance.