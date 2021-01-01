search
MICHIGAN

November/December 2021

ND21 ATW MichiganMICHIGAN: A campsite in southwest Michigan used by a band of hunters may be the earliest evidence of human habitation in the Great Lakes region. Stone tools and debris at the site indicate that members of a Paleoindian group known as the Clovis culture stopped there temporarily 13,000 years ago, at a time when Michigan was mostly covered with glaciers. The Clovis people were among the first to occupy a wide swath of North America. Until recently, they were not thought to have ventured so far north.

