search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

MEXICO

November/December 2021

ND21 ATW MexicoMEXICO: For more than a decade, archaeologists have been investigating a mysterious tunnel 60 feet beneath the Temple of the Feathered Serpent in Teotihuacan, from which they have retrieved more than 100,000 artifacts, including ceramics and sculptures, as well as human bones. The team was recently astonished to discover 4 very well-preserved bouquets of flowers near the end of the passageway. The bouquets contain between 40 and 60 flowers each, and were likely deposited during a sacred ritual 1,800 years ago.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

When Isis Was Queen

Letter from Ghana

Digs & Discoveries

Identifying the Unidentified

In Full Color

Typing Time

Otto's Church

An Irish Idol

A Family's Final Resting Place

A Place of Their Own

A Trip to Venice

Salty Snack

The Age of Glass

China's New Human Species

Mesopotamian War Memorial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Under the Temple of the Feathered Serpent, Ice Age camping in Michigan, and a Mesolithic Russian amber merchant

Artifact

Lost in translation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America