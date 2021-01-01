November/December 2021

MEXICO: For more than a decade, archaeologists have been investigating a mysterious tunnel 60 feet beneath the Temple of the Feathered Serpent in Teotihuacan, from which they have retrieved more than 100,000 artifacts, including ceramics and sculptures, as well as human bones. The team was recently astonished to discover 4 very well-preserved bouquets of flowers near the end of the passageway. The bouquets contain between 40 and 60 flowers each, and were likely deposited during a sacred ritual 1,800 years ago.