CHILE

November/December 2021

ND21 ATW ChileCHILE: In the Atacama Desert, one of the driest places on Earth, the transition from a hunter-gatherer to an agricultural society did not go smoothly. An examination of almost 200 human burials dating as far back as 800 B.C. revealed that many of the remains displayed signs of violent trauma, including fractured skulls, puncture wounds, and even facial mutilation. It is believed that competition for arable land and water sparked violence among neighboring villages or individuals.

