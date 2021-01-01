A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
CHILE
November/December 2021
CHILE: In the Atacama Desert, one of the driest places on Earth, the transition from a hunter-gatherer to an agricultural society did not go smoothly. An examination of almost 200 human burials dating as far back as 800 B.C. revealed that many of the remains displayed signs of violent trauma, including fractured skulls, puncture wounds, and even facial mutilation. It is believed that competition for arable land and water sparked violence among neighboring villages or individuals.
Under the Temple of the Feathered Serpent, Ice Age camping in Michigan, and a Mesolithic Russian amber merchant
Lost in translation
