ENGLAND

November/December 2021

ND21 ATW EnglandENGLAND: A long-lost monastery associated with one of the most powerful women of the Middle Ages was finally located on the banks of the River Thames in Cookham, Berkshire. Queen Cynethryth, consort of King Offa of Mercia, was the only Anglo-Saxon queen to have coins issued in her name. After her husband died in A.D. 796, she retired to the monastery and became the royal abbess. Cynethryth is likely buried on the grounds, although her grave has yet to be discovered.

