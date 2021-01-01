November/December 2021

SPAIN: Archaeologists working at the Roman villa site of Los Villaricos near the town of Mula uncovered an ornate Visigothic sarcophagus. The villa was repurposed into a Christian basilica and necropolis in the 6th century A.D. after the Germanic Visigoths invaded the Iberian Peninsula. The lid of the 6.5-foot sarcophagus is decorated with geometric patterns and ivy leaves. It is also etched with a popular early Christian symbol, the Christogram, which combines the first two Greek letters of Christ’s name, X (chi) and P (rho).