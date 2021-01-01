January/February 2022

ISRAEL: For as long as humans have imbibed alcohol, they have sought cures for its unpleasant aftereffects. For one person living in central Israel around 1,500 years ago, the secret remedy may have been a special piece of jewelry. A small gold-and-amethyst ring was discovered in the city of Yavne near the ruins of the largest-known winery from the Byzantine era. Experts believe the purple gemstone may have been thought to possess protective properties, including the ability to prevent hangovers.