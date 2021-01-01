search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

ISRAEL

January/February 2022

JF22 ATW IsraelISRAEL: For as long as humans have imbibed alcohol, they have sought cures for its unpleasant aftereffects. For one person living in central Israel around 1,500 years ago, the secret remedy may have been a special piece of jewelry. A small gold-and-amethyst ring was discovered in the city of Yavne near the ruins of the largest-known winery from the Byzantine era. Experts believe the purple gemstone may have been thought to possess protective properties, including the ability to prevent hangovers.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2021

Letter from the Galapagos Islands

Digs & Discoveries

The Roots of Violence

Tamil Royal Palace

Cave Fit for a King...or a Hermit

Burn Notice

Russian River Silver

New Neighbors

Viking Roles

A Ride Through the Countryside

Japan's Genetic History

Off the Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a whisky distillery, the first Azoreans, Chinese mummy genetics, and an ancient hangover cure

Artifact

Opener to interpretation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America