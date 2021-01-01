A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
ISRAEL
January/February 2022
ISRAEL: For as long as humans have imbibed alcohol, they have sought cures for its unpleasant aftereffects. For one person living in central Israel around 1,500 years ago, the secret remedy may have been a special piece of jewelry. A small gold-and-amethyst ring was discovered in the city of Yavne near the ruins of the largest-known winery from the Byzantine era. Experts believe the purple gemstone may have been thought to possess protective properties, including the ability to prevent hangovers.
Advertisement
Uncovering a whisky distillery, the first Azoreans, Chinese mummy genetics, and an ancient hangover cure
Opener to interpretation
Advertisement
Advertisement