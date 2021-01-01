January/February 2022

EGYPT: Three huge carved ram’s heads were unearthed along an ancient Egyptian road known as the Avenue of the Sphinxes. The royal processional way, which connected the temple complexes of Karnak and Luxor, was once lined with more than 700 statues along its 1.7-mile length. These figures had the lion-shaped body of a sphinx, each topped with a ram’s head. At least one of the newly recovered sculptures was associated with the pharaoh Amenhotep III, who ruled Egypt around 3,350 years ago.