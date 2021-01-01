January/February 2022

RUSSIA: Our ancient ancestors sometimes traveled thousands of miles and braved harsh climates to secure essential resources. They even stalked woolly mammoths hundreds of miles north of the Arctic Circle. Cut marks on the bones of a mammoth on Kotelny Island indicate that a hunting party caught and butchered the beast with stone tools 26,000 years ago. This makes Kotelny the northernmost Paleolithic site ever recorded. Today the island lies 150 miles off the Siberian coast, but at the time it was connected to the mainland.