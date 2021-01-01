search
RUSSIA

January/February 2022

JF22 ATW RussiaRUSSIA: Our ancient ancestors sometimes traveled thousands of miles and braved harsh climates to secure essential resources. They even stalked woolly mammoths hundreds of miles north of the Arctic Circle. Cut marks on the bones of a mammoth on Kotelny Island indicate that a hunting party caught and butchered the beast with stone tools 26,000 years ago. This makes Kotelny the northernmost Paleolithic site ever recorded. Today the island lies 150 miles off the Siberian coast, but at the time it was connected to the mainland.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2021

Letter from the Galapagos Islands

Digs & Discoveries

The Roots of Violence

Tamil Royal Palace

Cave Fit for a King...or a Hermit

Burn Notice

Russian River Silver

New Neighbors

Viking Roles

A Ride Through the Countryside

Japan's Genetic History

Off the Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a whisky distillery, the first Azoreans, Chinese mummy genetics, and an ancient hangover cure

Artifact

Opener to interpretation

Recent Issues


