A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
NEW GUINEA
January/February 2022
NEW GUINEA: Thousands of years before humans domesticated chickens, hunter-gatherers in the rain forests of New Guinea may have been raising cassowaries for their meat, feathers, and bones. Analysis of eggshell fragments from 2 rock shelters, called Yuka and Kiowa, suggests that 18,000 years ago people may have been collecting eggs in the later stages of incubation from wild nests. When the chicks hatched, the huge, irascible, flightless birds would have readily imprinted on humans, who may have raised them to adulthood.
Advertisement
Uncovering a whisky distillery, the first Azoreans, Chinese mummy genetics, and an ancient hangover cure
Opener to interpretation
Advertisement
Advertisement