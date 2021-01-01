search
NEW GUINEA

January/February 2022

JF22 ATW New GuineaNEW GUINEA: Thousands of years before humans domesticated chickens, hunter-gatherers in the rain forests of New Guinea may have been raising cassowaries for their meat, feathers, and bones. Analysis of eggshell fragments from 2 rock shelters, called Yuka and Kiowa, suggests that 18,000 years ago people may have been collecting eggs in the later stages of incubation from wild nests. When the chicks hatched, the huge, irascible, flightless birds would have readily imprinted on humans, who may have raised them to adulthood.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2021

Letter from the Galapagos Islands

Digs & Discoveries

The Roots of Violence

Tamil Royal Palace

Cave Fit for a King...or a Hermit

Burn Notice

Russian River Silver

New Neighbors

Viking Roles

A Ride Through the Countryside

Japan's Genetic History

Off the Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a whisky distillery, the first Azoreans, Chinese mummy genetics, and an ancient hangover cure

Artifact

Opener to interpretation

Recent Issues


